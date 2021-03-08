Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.50

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 19599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 113,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

