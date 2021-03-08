Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conformis in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.90 on Monday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

