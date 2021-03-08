ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

