ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.19

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 13437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

