ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

