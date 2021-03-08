Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $68.30 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

