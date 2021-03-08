Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Trading Up 6.3%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 140,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 95,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

