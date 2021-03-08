Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $64.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.33 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

