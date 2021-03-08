Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.97. 1,742,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,452,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The company has a market cap of $863.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

