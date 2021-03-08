Content Value Network Hits Market Capitalization of $129.79 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5,483.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $129.79 million and $17.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 1,327.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

