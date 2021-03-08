ContentBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.16 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.35 or 0.00498230 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

