ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 10.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.94. 10,015,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 5,594,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

