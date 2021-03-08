Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.85

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €130.85 ($153.94) and last traded at €128.80 ($151.53), with a volume of 648855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €122.30 ($143.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.22.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

