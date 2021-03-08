Contrasting Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Republic Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 2.81 $58.32 million $2.03 12.67 Republic Bancorp $355.89 million 2.63 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 15.44% 7.31% 0.62% Republic Bancorp 25.45% 10.36% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Central Pacific Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management and electronic banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 31 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 41 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices. Republic Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.