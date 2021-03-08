Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 19.52% 22.05% 4.10% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kennedy-Wilson and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 5.01 $226.70 million $3.12 6.49 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.26 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

