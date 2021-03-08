Contrasting Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 8.44 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 7.14 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -17.39

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Intersect ENT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.