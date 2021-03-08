Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Convatec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Convatec Group has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.