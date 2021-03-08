Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Copa worth $72,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Copa by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Copa stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

