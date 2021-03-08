Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.34

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 13153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

