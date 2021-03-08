Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $38.12.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $155,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

