Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core-Mark traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.