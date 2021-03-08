CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 2,452,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,997,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
