CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 2,452,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,997,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

