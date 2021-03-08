CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of CoreLogic worth $56,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

