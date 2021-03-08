Cormark Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
