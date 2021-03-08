Cormark Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.74 million and a P/E ratio of -18.91. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$34.28.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

