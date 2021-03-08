CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Down 7.1%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. 911,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,492,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

