Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 102,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,359,068 shares of company stock worth $58,473,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

