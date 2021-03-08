Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 7893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,359,068 shares of company stock worth $58,473,997 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.