Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Corning worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.