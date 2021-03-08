Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Corteva worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

