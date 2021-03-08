Cortex (CTXC) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and $9.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.