COTI Reaches Market Cap of $301.38 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 120.8% against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $301.38 million and $568.12 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.