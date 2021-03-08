CoTrader Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. CoTrader has a market cap of $4.12 million and $42,815.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

