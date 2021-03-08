Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.50. 142,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,786. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

