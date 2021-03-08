Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

Coupa Software stock opened at $285.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.21.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

