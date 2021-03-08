COVER Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $7.88 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $31.59 million and $7.88 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $526.13 or 0.01030925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,035 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

