Covesting (COV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,717.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $118,717.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

