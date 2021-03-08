Covesting Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $145,014.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

