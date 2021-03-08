Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

