Cowen Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

BMBL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. 37,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,893. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

