Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.87. 468,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 617,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,339,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

