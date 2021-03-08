Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.37% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

CBRL stock opened at $163.33 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

