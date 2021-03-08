Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.85

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.85 and last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

