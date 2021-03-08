Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

