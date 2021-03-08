Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.49

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $90.03, with a volume of 1782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

