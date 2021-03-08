Cream Finance Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $122.24 or 0.00237342 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and $4.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

