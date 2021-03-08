Cream Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $57,817.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,549.33 or 0.99970376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00036598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.41 or 0.00916161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00412470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00291323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005619 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.