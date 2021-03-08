Cred Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $733,289.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

