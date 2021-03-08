Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€31.90” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €31.90 ($37.53) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.57 ($37.14).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Monday, reaching €27.60 ($32.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.58.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.