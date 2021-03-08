Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,556. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

