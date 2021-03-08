Credit Suisse Group Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $73.70 on Monday. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,697 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

